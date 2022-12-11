CLAT 2023: Third Sample Paper For UG, PG Released At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 third sample paper link activated

The Consortium of NLUs (National Law Universities) has issued the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 third sample paper. Candidates who have registered for CLAT exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can practice the sample paper through the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Law aspirants can access and download the CLAT sample paper by logging through mobile number and password.

The CLAT 2023 sample paper will help candidates to get familiar with the paper pattern and ace their preparations accordingly to qualify the exam with good marks. The UG CLAT 2023 question paper will consist of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) while CLAT PG question paper will consist of 120 MCQs. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023, Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer and 0.25 mark will be deducted.

CLAT Sample Papers 2023: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to the CLAT 2023 tab and log in with mobile number and password From the notification section click on the CLAT sample papers link The CLAT 2023 sample paper will get displayed on the screen Download the third sample paper released for practice.

CLAT UG 2023 Question Paper Pattern