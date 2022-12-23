CLAT 2023 Result Out; Grievances On Final Answer Key To be Accepted From December 26

CLAT 2023 answer key objection window to open on Dec 26

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the grievance redressal window to receive objections against the CLAT 2023 final answer key between December 26 (9 am) and December 29 (9 am). Candidates can raise grievances online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. The consortium has declared the CLAT 2023 results for the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The CLAT 2023 final answer key has already been released on Thursday, December 22.

“Candidates may file a grievance regarding the CLAT 2023 final answer key as well as the conduct of CLAT 2023 at their respective test centres,” the Consortium in a statement said.

Two candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in CLAT 2023 UG followed by four obtaining 99.99 percentile and three scoring 99.98 percentile. While in CLAT 2023 PG, one each have scored 99.99, 99.98 and 99.97 percentile marks respectively and five obtained 99.91 percentile.

The facility to submit grievances is open to only those candidates who have raised objections against the question paper and provisional CLAT 2023 answer key.

The Consortium of NLUs will however not accept objections received over email or by raising tickets on the websites or phone calls.

