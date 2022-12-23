CLAT 2023 Result Declared At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link

CLAT 2023 result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result today, December 23, 2022. The CLAT 2023 result is hosted on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can check and download the CLAT 2023 score card by using their mobile number and password. Direct Link: CLAT 2023 Score Card

The Consortium of NLUs has conducted the CLAT 2023 examination on December 18, 2022. The all India level Law entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes were conducted in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination was conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and two Union Territories across India.

As per the official release, two candidates have scored 100 percentile in UG CLAT 2023. Four candidates have scored 99.99 percentile, three students have scored 99.98 percentile, five students have scored 99.97 percentile and five students have scored 99.96 percentile. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. In CLAT PG 2023, only one student have secured 99.99 percentile and the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

CLAT 2023 Score Card: How To Download?