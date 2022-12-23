  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2023 Result Declared At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link

CLAT 2023 Result Declared At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result today, December 23, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 12:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes
CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key On December 24; Key Points On Rank List, Result Date
CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge
CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Law Aspirants, Admit Card Details
CLAT 2023 Result Declared At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link
CLAT 2023 result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 result today, December 23, 2022. The CLAT 2023 result is hosted on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can check and download the CLAT 2023 score card by using their mobile number and password. Direct Link: CLAT 2023 Score Card

Latest: Know your admission chances in NLUs by using CLAT 2023 College Predictor. Use Now
Don't Miss: CLAT Cut-offs - Previous year trends and expected cut-offs. Download EBook
Applications Open for 5 year Int LLB @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. Ranked #21 in Law category by NIRF. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now 
Pursue 5 year int LLB @Manipal University, Bengaluru. Internship Opportunities in leading Law Firms, Industry, Governmental Departments and NGOs. Register Now

The Consortium of NLUs has conducted the CLAT 2023 examination on December 18, 2022. The all India level Law entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes were conducted in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination was conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and two Union Territories across India.

As per the official release, two candidates have scored 100 percentile in UG CLAT 2023. Four candidates have scored 99.99 percentile, three students have scored 99.98 percentile, five students have scored 99.97 percentile and five students have scored 99.96 percentile. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. In CLAT PG 2023, only one student have secured 99.99 percentile and the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

CLAT 2023 Score Card: How To Download?

  1. Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Login with mobile number and password
  3. The CLAT 2023 score card will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check and download the CLAT result PDF
  5. Take a print for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
CLAT result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes
CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes
West Bengal WBJEE 2023 Registration Starts; Key Points
West Bengal WBJEE 2023 Registration Starts; Key Points
Last Date To Register For Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Today; Direct Link
Last Date To Register For Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Today; Direct Link
District Residency Programme Mandatory For Doctors Pursuing MD, MS
District Residency Programme Mandatory For Doctors Pursuing MD, MS
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................