CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes

CLAT 2023 result announced

The CLAT result 2023 has been declared. The official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in -- has made the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) result link available. Candidates who took the CLAT 2023 on December 18 can check the result by logging in the official portal. The highest mark scored in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. While the highest mark obtained in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

Two candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in CLAT 2023 UG followed by four obtaining 99.99 percentile and three scoring 99.98 percentile. While in CLAT 2023 PG, one each have scored 99.99, 99.98 and 99.97 percentile marks respectively and five obtained 99.91 percentile.

In addition to the National Law Universities using CLAT 2023 scores for admission, as many as 61 non-NLU affiliate universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to five-year integrated UG and PG law programmes for the academic year 2023-2024.

One question was withdrawn from the CLAT UG 2023 final answer key from the total 150 questions. The CLAT 2023 final answer key was issued on December 22. As per the CLAT UG final answer key, the question number 144 of the Quantitative Technique section was withdrawn from the master question paper. And the answers to question number 47, 71 and 113 have been updated in LLM. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2023 UG shall be out of 149 marks in place of the originally announced 150 marks, the Consortium said.