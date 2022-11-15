CLAT 2023 Registration Underway For UG, PG Law Programmes; Participating Universities, Official Websites

CLAT 2023 participating universities

The application for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is underway. The official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023 has made the CLAT 2023 application form live. Online applications for CLAT 2023 will remain open up to November 18 at the official website. CLAT, conducted for admission to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes, will be held on December 18.

The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2023 website by using their personal mobile number and e-mail Id. The candidates’ names and the parents must be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the certificates, mark sheets, identity proof. Any change or alteration found may disqualify the candidature, a statement on the consortium website read.

As a first, Rajkot has been added as a CLAT 2023 test centre. Candidates will be allowed to add three test centres as their choice of test city centres for CLAT exam.

These participating universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admission to UG and PG law admissions.