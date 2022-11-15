CLAT 2023 Registration Underway For UG, PG Law Programmes; Participating Universities, Official Websites
CLAT 2023: CLAT is held for admission to UG and PG law programmes. Here's a list of colleges accepting CLAT scores and their official websites.
The application for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is underway. The official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023 has made the CLAT 2023 application form live. Online applications for CLAT 2023 will remain open up to November 18 at the official website. CLAT, conducted for admission to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes, will be held on December 18.
The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2023 website by using their personal mobile number and e-mail Id. The candidates’ names and the parents must be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the certificates, mark sheets, identity proof. Any change or alteration found may disqualify the candidature, a statement on the consortium website read.
As a first, Rajkot has been added as a CLAT 2023 test centre. Candidates will be allowed to add three test centres as their choice of test city centres for CLAT exam.
These participating universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admission to UG and PG law admissions.
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru: nls.ac.in
NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad: nalsar.ac.in
National Law Institute University, Bhopal: nliu.ac.in
West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata: nujs.edu
National Law University, Jodhpur: nlujodhpur.ac.in
Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur: hnlu.ac.in
Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar: gnlu.ac.in
Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow: rmlnlu.ac.in
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab: rgnul.ac.in
Chanakya National Law University, Patna: cnlu.ac.in
National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi: nuals.ac.in
National Law University Odisha: nluo.ac.in
National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi: nusrlranchi.ac.in
National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati: nluassam.ac.in
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatanam: dsnlu.ac.in
Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchirappalli: tnnlu.ac.in
Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai: mnlumumbai.edu.in
Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur: nlunagpur.ac.in
Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad: mnlua.ac.in
Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla: hpnlu.ac.in
Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur: mpdnlu.ac.in
Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat: dbranlu.ac.in