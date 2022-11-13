  • Home
CLAT 2023 Registration To End Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Registration: CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, there are 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the paper

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 2:30 pm IST

CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18
CLAT 2023 Registration: The consortium of National Law Universities, NLUs will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) registration on Sunday, November 13. Interested candidates who want to take admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can apply on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates need to enter personal details, address, eligibility, academic qualification, others in the application form.

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board exam can apply for CLAT UG and students who have completed LLB can apply for LLM programme. For CLAT UG, the minimum score required is 45 per cent marks, while 50 per cent marks for CLAT PG. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023: 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission

CLAT 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on application process link
  • Enter log-in credentials- application number, password
  • Enter details and pay application fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download application form and take a print out for further reference.

CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, there are 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the paper. The syllabus includes legal reasoning, logical reasoning, english language, and current affairs. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct response, and there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks for incorrect response.

CLAT is being conducted for admission to 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

