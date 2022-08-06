CLAT 2023 Registration To Begin On August 8; Details On Application Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for CLAT 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) application process will commence on August 8, the candidates can apply on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. "Applications for CLAT 2023 open Monday, August 8, 2022," CLAT website mentioned. The candidates who have qualified Class 12 or appearing in the board exams will be eligible to appear for CLAT UG 2022. The candidates will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam for CLAT UG 2022 and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks is required.

CLAT 2022 paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). For each correct response, one mark will be given, while incorrect answers will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. The questions will be asked only in the English language.

CLAT 2023: How To Apply

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password Now, log in with your credentials Enter the necessary details in the application form Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card, or net banking Once done, click on the submit button Download the application form and take its printout for further need.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam. It is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission in its 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. Additionally, PSUs and self-financed law institute also use CLAT results in their recruiting processes.