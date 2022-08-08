  • Home
The candidates can apply for the CLAT 2023 examination through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the CLAT 2023 exam is November 13.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 3:34 pm IST

CLAT 2023 Registration Process Open; Application Schedule, Direct Link Here
CLAT 2023 Registration Process Open
Image credit: Shutterstock

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has opened the applications window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 today, August 8. The candidates can apply for the CLAT 2023 examination through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the CLAT 2023 exam is November 13. The CNLU will conduct the CLAT 2023 exam in offline mode on December 18.

The CNLU will release the CLAT 2023 first sample question set in the month of September, the second sample question set on October 14 and the third CLAT 2023 sample question set on October 22.

The CLAT exam is held by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) for admission in its 22 participating national law universities for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The candidates need to complete their Class 12 with 45 per cent for the undergraduate courses and 50 per cent marks in graduation for the postgraduate courses to be eligible for the CLAT 2023 exam.

CLAT 2023 Registration Direct Link

CLAT 2023 Application Schedule

Events

Dates

Applications Open

August 8, 2022

Application Closes

November 13, 2022

Release of first sample question set

September 2022

First open campus visit day for registered candidates

September 2022

Release of Second Sample Question Set

October 14, 2022

Second Open Campus Visit day for registered candidates

October 22, 2022

Release of Third Sample Question Set

October 22, 2022

CLAT 2023 Exam Date

December 18, 2022



