CLAT 2023 Registration Over; Update Test Location, Pay Application Fees By November 20

CLAT 2023: Candidates who have already submitted the CLAT registration but have not yet made the fee payments can pay the fee and complete their registration for the CLAT 2023 by November 20 (11:59 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 1:00 pm IST

CLAT 2023 application correction window open
New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registration window closed on Friday, November 18. Candidates who have already submitted their CLAT application but have not yet made the fee payments can pay the fee and complete their registration for the CLAT 2023 by November 20 (11:59 pm). The Consortium of National Law Universities which administers CLAT has also made the provision to update test locations by tomorrow, November 20.

“CLAT 2023 candidates may update their preferred test location indicated in the application form on or before 11.59 pm on 20th November, 2022. Subsequent requests for change of location will not be accepted,” a consortium statement said.

The provision to review and update the candidates’ name, date of birth and reservations, eligibility in the event any corrections are required is also open.

CLAT 2022: How To Edit Preferred Test Centre

  • Login to CLAT account

  • Click 'Edit Application' button

  • Go to 'Preferences' tab

  • Update the three preferred test locations

  • Click the Next (>) button to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the ‘Submit Form’ button

The CLAT 2023 registration fee for candidates belonging to General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO and OCI categories is Rs 4,000, while it is Rs 3,500 for SC, ST and BPL category candidates.

Common Law Admission Test
