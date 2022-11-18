CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date Today; FAQs On Application Fees, Documents To Upload

CLAT last date of form submission 2023 today; FAQs here

The last date to register for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is today, November 18. Candidates yet to apply online for the undergraduate and postgraduate law admission test can register by tonight at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18. To apply for CLAT 2023, the candidates are first required to register at the CLAT official website by using their mobile numbers and e-mail ids.

As many as 22 national law universities will use the CLAT scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad; National Law Institute University, Bhopal; West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata; National Law University, Jodhpur; Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur; Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar; Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab are some of the NLUs admitting applicants thorugh CLAT scores.

CLAT 2023: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Is CLAT 2023 application fee refundable?

Answer: The CLAT 2023 application fee is non-refundable and non-adjustable.

Question: What is CLAT 2023 registration fee?

Answer: The CLAT 2023 application fee for candidates belonging to General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO and OCI categories is Rs 4,000, while it is Rs 3,500 for SC, ST and BPL category candidates.

Question: When can candidates fill preference order for admission to NLUs?

Answer: The candidate will have to fill the preference order for all NLUs after the CLAT 2023 results are declared.

Question: What will happen if candidate fill more than one CLAT 2023 application?

Answer: If a candidate has filled-in more than one online CLAT application form, the candidate's last online application form only will be considered. In such cases, the application fee for the previous application forms will not be refunded.

Question: What is the cost of CLAT 2023 previous year question paper?

Answer: The cost of previous years' question papers is Rs 500.

CLAT 2023: Documents To Upload