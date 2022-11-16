CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date In Two Days; Tips And Tricks To Ace The Exam
The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registration process on November 18. Candidates can register for CLAT 2023 examination through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Law aspirants applying for the CLAT exam should be aware of the syllabus and exam pattern.
CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers.
CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. | Top Legal Maxims.
Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score
Candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate law programmes from 22 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) should prepare well to crack the exam. Aspirants must score above 80 per cent marks in order to get admission in top NLUs. The UG CLAT 2023 question paper will include five sections-- English Language, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Candidates will have to solve 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in 120 minutes (2 hours).
CLAT 2023 Exam: Tips And Tricks
- English Language: The CLAT UG 2023 question paper will include 28-32 questions or roughly 20 per cent of the paper from the English section. The most commonly asked questions from this section includes topic like Reading comprehension (passages based on current events, non-fictional work, journals, newspaper and short story among others), Sentence completion and correction, Spotting errors, Proverbs and adverbs, Synonyms and antonyms, Idioms and phrases, Vocabulary and word meanings. Candidates must prepare these topics so well that they can score good marks in individual subjects and in aggregate.
- General Knowledge And Current Affairs: This section will include 35-39 questions, roughly 25 per cent of the CLAT 2023 paper. Last year the Consortium asked comprehensive based questions from these sections which were related to various government schemes and scientific projects. Candidates must be aware of all recent scientific projects, newly launched government schemes, national and international current affairs, leaders, books and most commonly asked historical events. Aspirants should prepare handy notes on these topics for last minute preparation. This will help them to recall the events at the time of examination.
- Legal Reasoning: This is the most important section of the CLAT question paper. As per the official data, this section will include 35-39 questions or roughly 25 per cent of the paper. Candidates must have knowledge of contemporary events, legal and moral issues, the significance of India and the world, some essential laws IPC, CrPC, law of torts, rights and duties, Indian Judiciary system, Parliament - Executive, Legislature, President, legal terms and meanings and other current events based on Indian polity. Candidates must study in depth about these topics as questions from these topics are repetitively asked in the CLAT examination.
- Logical Reasoning: CLAT 2023 question paper will include 28-32 questions or roughly 20 per cent of the paper. Most of the questions from this section are based on comprehensions or case studies, statements and conclusions, statements and assumptions, inferences from passages, courses of action and sitting arrangements. This section of the paper will help students to secure good marks. Candidates must practice maximum questions on these topics to build a strong grasp over the comprehension based questions.
- Quantitative Techniques: As per the CLAT UG paper pattern, about 13-17 questions or about 10 per cent of questions will be asked in the exam from the Quantitative Techniques paper. The most important topics from this section include Simplifications, Ratios and proportions, Profit and loss, Income and expenditures, Time, speed, and distance, Probability and Statistical estimation. The difficulty level of questions from Quantitative Techniques will be of Class 10. With the help of this section, candidates can enhance their aggregate marks in CLAT score card.