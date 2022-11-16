CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date In Two Days; Tips And Tricks To Ace The Exam

CLAT 2023 Exam Preparation Tips

The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registration process on November 18. Candidates can register for CLAT 2023 examination through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Law aspirants applying for the CLAT exam should be aware of the syllabus and exam pattern.

Candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate law programmes from 22 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) should prepare well to crack the exam. Aspirants must score above 80 per cent marks in order to get admission in top NLUs. The UG CLAT 2023 question paper will include five sections-- English Language, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Candidates will have to solve 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in 120 minutes (2 hours).

CLAT 2023 Exam: Tips And Tricks