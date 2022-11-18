CLAT 2023 Registration Ends Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18

CLAT 2023 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) application process on November 18. The candidates who want to apply for CLAT 2023 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can do so till 11:59 PM today. The CLAT 2023 application process window is open at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. The CLAT 2023 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on November 13, but it has been extended to November 18, 2022.

To apply for CLAT 2023, candidates need to register using mobile number, mail id. Enter personal details, academic marks, professional qualification in the application form. Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the application form, and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | Tips And Tricks To Ace CLAT 2023

The CLAT UG and PG exam will be held on December 18 in pen-paper mode for two hours. The CLAT UG 2023 paper will include five sections-- English Language, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Each question of CLAT UG 2023 will carry one mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. READ MORE | Participating Universities, Official Websites For CLAT 2023

CLAT 2023: How To Apply At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on application process tab

Enter log-in credentials- application number, password

Pay the application fee, click on submit

Download the application form and take a print out for further reference.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT for admission to 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.