CLAT 2023: Registration To End Soon; Official Sample Papers, Syllabus

The last date to submit the CLAT 2023 application form is November 13. The CLAT 2023 sample papers are released on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 7:01 pm IST

CLAT 2023 official sample papers released on the official website.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is currently accepting applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 which will be conducted on December 18, 2022. The last date to submit the CLAT 2023 application form is November 13. CNLU has released the CLAT 2023 sample papers for candidates who have completed the registration and fee payment process.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now
Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

The CLAT 2023 sample paper will help candidates to know the exam paper and prepare accordingly to score good marks in the exam. Candidates who practise the CLAT sample papers will become more familiar with the exam pattern and will also improve their knowledge and prepare a proper strategy for the exam.

The CLAT UG 2023 syllabus includes English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. The UG question paper will focus on evaluating comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities. While, the CLAT 2023 PG syllabus includes Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT is a national-level exam conducted by a consortium of NLUs for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by 22 participating NLUs. The exam will be held in offline mode.

CLAT application
