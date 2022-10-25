CLAT 2023: Registration To End Soon; Official Sample Papers, Syllabus

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2023 official sample papers released on the official website.

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is currently accepting applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 which will be conducted on December 18, 2022. The last date to submit the CLAT 2023 application form is November 13. CNLU has released the CLAT 2023 sample papers for candidates who have completed the registration and fee payment process.

The CLAT 2023 sample paper will help candidates to know the exam paper and prepare accordingly to score good marks in the exam. Candidates who practise the CLAT sample papers will become more familiar with the exam pattern and will also improve their knowledge and prepare a proper strategy for the exam.

The CLAT UG 2023 syllabus includes English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. The UG question paper will focus on evaluating comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities. While, the CLAT 2023 PG syllabus includes Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT is a national-level exam conducted by a consortium of NLUs for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by 22 participating NLUs. The exam will be held in offline mode.