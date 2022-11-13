CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18
The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) till November 18, 2022.
The Consortium of NLU will conduct the CLAT UG and CLAT PG examinations on December 18. The examination will be held in pen-paper mode for 120 minutes duration (2 hours). CLAT examination is being held for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country. Candidates can register for CLAT 2023 by filling in personal details, address, eligibility, academic qualification, others in the application form.
"The last date for submission of CLAT 2023 online applications (for both U.G. and P.G. programmes) has been extended till Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:59 pm," Consortium of NLU said in a statement. The consortium has also shared the helpdesk contact details. For any assistance, candidates may write at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or can call- 080 47162020.
CLAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register
For Fresh Registration
- Official Website: First visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- New User Registration: Click on the 'CLAT 2023 Registration' link for new registration.
- Generate Login Details: On the new window, enter basic details and generate a new user ID and password.
- Re-Login And Fill Application Form: Re-login with the generated credentials and fill in the application form as instructed.
- Scanned Documents Upload: Cross-check details and upload scanned images of documents.
- Fee Payment: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download And Print Application: Download the confirmation page PDF and print a copy for further reference.