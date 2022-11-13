CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18

CLAT 203 registration deadline extended

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) till November 18, 2022. Aspiring candidates can register for the CLAT 2023 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Earlier the last date to fill the CLAT online application form was November 13, 2022.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

The Consortium of NLU will conduct the CLAT UG and CLAT PG examinations on December 18. The examination will be held in pen-paper mode for 120 minutes duration (2 hours). CLAT examination is being held for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country. Candidates can register for CLAT 2023 by filling in personal details, address, eligibility, academic qualification, others in the application form.

"The last date for submission of CLAT 2023 online applications (for both U.G. and P.G. programmes) has been extended till Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:59 pm," Consortium of NLU said in a statement. The consortium has also shared the helpdesk contact details. For any assistance, candidates may write at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or can call- 080 47162020.

CLAT 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register

For Fresh Registration