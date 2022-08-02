CLAT 2023 Registration To Begin Soon: Details On Eligibility, Exam Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2023 registration to begin in the month of August.

CLAT 2023: The application for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will begin soon. The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is set to begin the CLAT 2023 registration in the month of August. The CLAT 2023 exam will be held in offline mode on December 18, 2022. CNLU will release the official notification along with the application form and syllabus on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To be eligible for the CLAT 2023 exam, candidates need to complete a minimum of 10+2 with 45 per cent for the undergraduate courses and for the postgraduate courses candidates must have 50 per cent marks in graduation.

The CLAT 2023 syllabus primarily includes legal reasoning, logical reasoning, english language, and current affairs. As per the CLAT 2023 exam pattern, there are 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). For each correct response, one mark will be given, while incorrect answers will result in a deduction of 0.25 marks. The questions will be asked only in the English language.

There are around 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 seats for the LLM programme available at the NLUs. All 22 participating NLUs currently provide the five-year LLB degree, while only 19 of the participating NLUs offer the LLM programme.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam. It is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission in its 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. Additionally, PSUs and self-financed law institute also use CLAT results in their recruiting processes.

The CLAT 2022 exam was held on June 19, 2022, in 131 examination centres in 25 states. While 92 per cent of CLAT UG registered applicants took the exam, 87 per cent appeared in the PG exam.