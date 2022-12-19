CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 provisional answer key and question booklet available for download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) which held the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on Sunday, December 18 has published the provisional CLAT answer keys. The Consortium has also made the master question booklets for undergraduate and postgraduate CLAT 2023 exams available. The CLAT 2023 official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in -- is hosting the question papers and answer keys of CLAT 2023. CLAT 2023 was held at 127 examination centres, across 23 states and two Union Territories. While 93.6 per cent of the CLAT UG registered candidates appeared for the test, 91.7 per cent candidates took the PG test.

While issuing the CLAT 2023 answer keys on December 18, the Consortium in a statement said: “Four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT 2023.”

“Students shall tally question numbers from their own Question Booklet with the Master Question Booklet and raise their objections with reference to the appropriate Question Number(s) from the Master Question Booklet,” it added.

The CLAT answer key can also be challenged and objections can be sent. CLAT 2023 answer key challenge window will be made live at 9 am on December 19 and will remain active till December 20 (9 am).

CLAT Answer Key 2023 - How To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the designated CLAT 2023 answer key link Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

