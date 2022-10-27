CLAT 2023 Preparation Webinar Today; Register For Live Session At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Live session on CLAT 2023 preparation and legal education today at 5 pm

The Consortium of National Law Universities will host a webinar on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) preparation and legal education at 5 pm today, October 27. The webinar named - Live Session on Preparing for the CLAT 2023 and for Legal Education will be presented by Professor Dr Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, NLU Jodhpur and President of the Consortium of NLU. Candidates who have applied for CLAT 2023 can register for the live session at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

“We are happy to announce a Live Session on Preparing for the CLAT 2023 and for Legal Education by Prof. (Dr.) Poonam Saxena, VC, NLU, Jodhpur and President, Consortium of NLUs on 27th October, 2022 at 5 p.m,” a Consortium statement said.

While announcing the CLAT 2023 preparation and legal education live session, the Consortium also said that seats are limited and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. For candidates who have not yet registered and paid for CLAT 2023, have been advised to apply online and register for the live session.

To register for the live session, candidates will have to log in to the CLAT account and click on the register button displayed in the block with the live event details.

Applicants after registering for the CLAT 2023 live event will be able to send questions about preparing for CLAT 2023 and about legal education to Professor Saxena.

“We hope you take advantage of this opportunity, and that the event provides you the chance to better prepare for the CLAT 2023 and to know more about a legal education,” the official statement added.