CLAT 2023: Preparation Tips To Ace Law Admission Test

CLAT 2023: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 18. As just weeks left for the law admission test, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. According to experts, the candidates are advised to focus on mock tests, and revising previous year papers at the last stage of exam preparation.

CLAT consortium has come up with a new paper pattern from 2020 onwards which will test the candidate's reading and comprehending skills. CLAT tests students' skills in English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

Ankit Kapoor, Director, Pratham Test Prep shared last minute tips with Careers360 for candidates preparing for CLAT 2023.

Revisions/ Planning For Exam- With just two weeks left, the candidates are advised to make a proper plan on section-wise important topics and key areas to focus on. The candidates need to revise the important topics on a daily basis so that they can answer most of the questions in the CLAT paper.

Time Management- Time management is one of the important factors to crack any competitive exam. Once you get the question paper, the candidates should focus on maximising scores by attempting the known questions. Don't try to attempt all the questions as it can bring your accuracy level down drastically.

Mock Test- Mock test is quite helpful for candidates to prepare for any competitive exam. Attempting mock test will help candidates to get accustomed with the exam environment, assess your preparation strategy and to improve your scores.

Regular Practice- At the time of practicing previous year/ sample papers, the aspirants should target to attempt the questions with 80-90 per cent accuracy. The candidates should also identify the question types within each section that you are good at, and those that you are not good at.