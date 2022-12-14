CLAT 2023: Last Minute Expert Tips To Ace Law Admission Test

CLAT 2023 expert tips

The Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) which is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022 will be conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to the national law universities (NLUs). To avoid stress before the CLAT 2023 exam, Aayushi Rajput, one of the top CLAT educators, has provided tips to ace the law admission test.

In addition to the NLUs, most other law colleges in the country accept CLAT scores. While CLAT UG will be held for 150 marks, CLAT PG will be conducted for 120 marks. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

CLAT 2023: Last-Minute Preparation Tips By Experts

Preparation Sources: Candidates usually begin preparing for the CLAT examination well in advance and refer to various different resources to help them strengthen their understanding of the diverse types of questions that can appear in the exam. Although it is good to refer to multiple resources, Ms Rajput says, candidates should not refer to new books or sources during the last few days before the exam, as it may lead to confusion and thereby creating a possibility of falling confidence levels.

Quality of preparation is more important than quantity: Given that the syllabus for the CLAT exam is vast, covering 100 per cent of the syllabus is nearly impossible, the expert added. Candidates must depend on smart work instead of hard work by realising that some topics require detailed study, while some require casual reading.

“Candidates should note that missing out on one or two topics during preparation is unavoidable. However, this should not dampen their confidence. The quality of preparation is always more important than the number of topics covered, Ms Rajput said.

Revision is key: Revision is the key to success in any exam. For subjects like English and logic, candidates must revise the techniques to solve different question types. The educator also suggested that candidates make Vocabulary notes, as they are extremely useful during revision. For Legal Reasoning, candidates should make it a point to review foundational concepts. Revision is extremely vital, especially for the Current Affairs section of the exam. Use your notes to review the past 12 months' current affairs.

Regular Mock Tests: To recognise one's shortcomings and overcome them, Ms Rajput has asked the CLAT aspirants to take sectional tests and full length mock tests. Furthermore, by regularly taking practice tests, candidates can enhance their time management and exam strategy.

Importance of reading: According to experts, reading English newspapers regularly helps tremendously in increasing reading speed and is an essential part of CLAT preparation as there are a lot of passages. During the last few days of preparation, it is vital for candidates to read a variety of passages that cover different topics as well as writing styles. Some major topics to read about include Economics and Businesses, Law and Legal issues, Philosophy and Spirituality, Current Issues, Science and Technology, Fiction, and generic issues including health, education and climate.

Following a healthy routine: Other than the tips mentioned above, the expert added that it is also imperative that candidates are physically and mentally fit for the exam. They can achieve this by following a healthy routine and getting enough sleep, especially in the last couple of days. Considering that the exam will be conducted in the afternoon, candidates must avoid taking a nap in the afternoon. Instead, candidates must attempt mock tests or revise concepts during this time in order to remain active during that time of the day.

On the day of the exam on Sunday, December 18, the CLAT 2023 expert added, candidates must stay relaxed. If they feel stuck or confused while solving the paper, it is advisable to pause for a few seconds, take a deep breath, and move on to the next question without wasting much time or losing composure.