CLAT 2023: Last Date To Pay Application Fee Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18

CLAT 2023: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) application fee window will be closed today, November 20. The candidates who have registered for CLAT 2023, but yet to pay the application fee can submit till today. The CLAT 2023 application fee window is open at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

"Candidates who have already submitted their application but have not yet made fee payments for the CLAT 2023, may pay the fee and complete their registration for the CLAT 2023 till 11:59 PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022," CLAT release read. The CLAT 2023 application fee for general category candidates is Rs 4,000 while it is Rs 3,500 for SC, ST and BPL category candidates. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Registration Over, Pay Application Fees By November 20

CLAT 2023: Steps To Pay Application Fee

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2023 registration window Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, password Pay the application fee and click on submit Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Consortium of NLU will conduct the CLAT UG and CLAT PG examinations on December 18. The law entrance exam will be held in pen-paper mode for two hours. The qualified candidates can take admission to 22 NLUs across the country. For assistance on CLAT 2023, candidates may write at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or can call- 080 47162020.