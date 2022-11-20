  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2023: Last Date To Pay Application Fee Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023: Last Date To Pay Application Fee Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023: The CLAT 2023 application fee for general category candidates is Rs 4,000 while it is Rs 3,500 for SC, ST and BPL category candidates. The CLAT application fee window is open at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 20, 2022 10:07 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2023 Registration Over; Update Test Location, Pay Application Fees By November 20
CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date Today; FAQs On Application Fees, Documents To Upload
CLAT 2023 Registration Ends Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Apply
CLAT Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Applying For Law Admission Test
CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date In Two Days; Tips And Tricks To Ace The Exam
CLAT 2023 Registration Underway For UG, PG Law Programmes; Participating Universities, Official Websites
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Pay Application Fee Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CLAT 2023: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) application fee window will be closed today, November 20. The candidates who have registered for CLAT 2023, but yet to pay the application fee can submit till today. The CLAT 2023 application fee window is open at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now
Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

"Candidates who have already submitted their application but have not yet made fee payments for the CLAT 2023, may pay the fee and complete their registration for the CLAT 2023 till 11:59 PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022," CLAT release read. The CLAT 2023 application fee for general category candidates is Rs 4,000 while it is Rs 3,500 for SC, ST and BPL category candidates. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Registration Over, Pay Application Fees By November 20

CLAT 2023: Steps To Pay Application Fee

  1. Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Click on CLAT 2023 registration window
  3. Enter log-in credentials- mobile number, password
  4. Pay the application fee and click on submit
  5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Consortium of NLU will conduct the CLAT UG and CLAT PG examinations on December 18. The law entrance exam will be held in pen-paper mode for two hours. The qualified candidates can take admission to 22 NLUs across the country. For assistance on CLAT 2023, candidates may write at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or can call- 080 47162020.

Click here for more Education News
CLAT College Predictor CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today
MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today
Why Is World Children's Day Celebrated On November 20?
Why Is World Children's Day Celebrated On November 20?
Students Don Police Roles In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli To Understand Working Of The Force
Students Don Police Roles In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli To Understand Working Of The Force
INI CET 2023 Result Out; Here’s How To Check
INI CET 2023 Result Out; Here’s How To Check
Efforts To Be Taken To Impart Education In Marathi: Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar
Efforts To Be Taken To Impart Education In Marathi: Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................