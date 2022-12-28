CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2023 objection window closes tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the objection window against the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key tomorrow, December 29, 2022. The grievance redressal window against the CLAT final answer key was opened on December 26, 2022. Candidates can fill grievances against the CLAT final answer key 2023 till 9 am through the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023. Also Read || CLAT College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top NLUs

Latest: Know your admission chances in NLUs by using CLAT 2023 College Predictor. Use Now

Don't Miss: CLAT Cut-offs. Download EBook | NLUs Fee Structure 2023. Download EBook

Applications Open for 5 year Int LLB @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. Ranked #21 in Law category by NIRF. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now

Pursue 5 year int LLB @Manipal University, Bengaluru. Internship Opportunities in leading Law Firms, Industry, Governmental Departments and NGOs. Register Now

To raise objections, candidates need to log in to the CLAT account and then click on the ‘Submit Grievance’ button. After that, candidates need to state the nature of the grievance and describe the grievance within 1,000 characters. It is also necessary to upload supporting documents against the objections. After the submission of the declaration form, candidates need to click on submit.

The CLAT 2023 final answer key was released on December 22. CNLU conducted the CLAT examination on December 18, 2022. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75 and the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

The all-India level Law entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This year the exam was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm at 127 test centres in 23 states and two union territories across India.