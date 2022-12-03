CLAT 2023: Know When Students Can Fill Admission Preference To NLUs

CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) which is set to issue the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card on December 6, 2022 will also allow the candidates to fill the admission preferences on December 6. CLAT 2023 will be held on Decmber 18 for admission to UG and PG law programmes at 22 NLUs. The CLAT 2023 hall ticket will be made available to the candidates taking the test at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 will be held in offline mode. CLAT UG will be held for 150 marks, while CLAT PG will be conducted for 120 marks. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023 UG and PG papers, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

As per the CLAT 2023 dates, the Consortium will make the provisional answer key available on December 18. Candidates will also have the provision to raise objections against the CLAT 2023 answer key on December 19. While CLAT final answer key will be issued on December 24, the CLAT 2023 rank list for UG and PG programmes will be announced on the last week of December 2022.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be held for a duration of two hours. The CLAT UG 2023 question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each, CLAT PG will have 120 objective-type questions.

All admissions to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes that start in the academic year 2023-2024 at the 22 participating NLUs will be through CLAT 2023 held on Decmber 18.