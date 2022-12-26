CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam Begins Today

CLAT 2023 grievance redressal window opens today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the grievance filing window against CLAT 2023 final answer key and conduct of exam at their respective exam centres today, December 26, 2022. Candidates who appeared in CLAT 2023 exam can file a grievance(s) through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To file the grievance against CLAT 2023 final answer key and conduct of exam, candidates need to login to their account and submit the grievance by describing its nature along with supporting documents.

The CLAT 2023 grievance redressal window will be activated between December 26 (9 am) and December 29 (9 am). Earlier, the Consortium of NLUs has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key on December 22 and result on December 23, 2022. The Consortium has constituted a 'Grievance Redressal Committee' to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have against CLAT 2023 final answer key and conduct of exam.

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam: How To File Grievances

Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023 Login to the CLAT account using mobile number and password Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button and state the nature of your grievance Describe the grievance(s) within 1,000 characters with supporting documents Submit the declaration form and click the ‘Submit’ button Download the confirmation page for further reference.

The facility to submit grievances is only open to those candidates who have raised objections against the CLAT 2023 question paper and final answer key. Candidates should note that the grievance redressal committee will not consider any objections received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls.