CLAT 2023 Full Schedule Released; Check Dates

CLAT 2023: The CLAT 2022 result will be released by December-end; according to the schedule, the final answer key will be out on December 26 and the rank list in the last week of December

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 4:18 pm IST

CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18
Image credit: Representational/ Careers360

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023). As per the schedule released, CLAT admit card will be out on December 6, the law admission test will be held on December 18 and the provisional answer key will be out on the same day (December 18).

The CLAT 2022 result will be released by December-end; according to the schedule, the final answer key will be out on December 26 and the rank list in the last week of December. READ MORE | 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023

CLAT 2023: Full Schedule Here

  • Release Of Admit Cards- December 6
  • Candidates to fill their Admission Preferences to National Law Universities (NLUs) - December 6
  • Release of the Provisional Answer Key- December 18
  • Inviting Objections on the Provisional Answer Key- December 19
  • Release of the Final Answer Key- December 26
  • Release of the Rank List- Last week of December.

The CLAT 2023 admit card once released, will be available on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Enter your log-in credentials- application number and password to download the hall ticket. Download CLAT 2023 hall ticket and take a print out for further references. ALSO READ | CLAT 2024 To Be Held In December; Details Here

CLAT 2023 will be held for a duration of two hours. The UG paper will comprise of 150 multiple-choice (MCQ) questions and PG paper will contain 120 MCQ questions. CLAT 2023 website will soon have the sample, model question paper, mock test series, previous year question papers, other details.

Common Law Admission Test CLAT Admit Card
