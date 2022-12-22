  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can access the CLAT 2023 final answer key through the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 22, 2022 9:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key On December 24; Key Points On Rank List, Result Date
CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge
CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Law Aspirants, Admit Card Details
CLAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time, Documents Required To Carry
CLAT 2023 Exam On Sunday; Key Points For Law Aspirants, Expert Tips
CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2023 final answer key

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key today, December 22. The CLAT 2023 answer key is available on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Latest: Know your admission chances in NLUs by using CLAT 2023 College Predictor. Use Now
Don't Miss: CLAT Cut-offs - Previous year trends and expected cut-offs. Download EBook
Suggested: CLAT 2023 Official question paper & answer Key. Download Now

Applications Open for 5 year Int LLB @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023. Ranked #21 in Law category by NIRF. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now 

Pursue 5 year int LLB @Manipal University, Bengaluru. Internship Opportunities in leading Law Firms, Industry, Governmental Departments and NGOs. Register Now

Click here for more Education News
Common Law Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches MaNaM Initiative For Psychological Support To Medicos
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Launches MaNaM Initiative For Psychological Support To Medicos
JEE Advanced 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Details For Foreign Nationals, Registration Fee
JEE Advanced 2023 Information Brochure Out; Check Details For Foreign Nationals, Registration Fee
JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility
JEE Main 2023: Details On Year Of Appearing In Qualifying Exam, State Of Eligibility
To Take CUET Route Or Not: Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Decide In January
To Take CUET Route Or Not: Jamia Millia Islamia Likely To Decide In January
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Today; Steps To Check
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Allocation List Today; Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................