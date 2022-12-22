CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
Candidates can access the CLAT 2023 final answer key through the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key today, December 22. The CLAT 2023 answer key is available on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
