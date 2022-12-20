CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key On December 24; Key Points On Rank List, Result Date

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has concluded the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 provisional answer key objection window today, December 20 (9 am). The examination authorities will review the objections received from the candidates against the provisional answer key and will release the CLAT 2023 final answer key on December 24, 2022. The CLAT 2023 rank list will be published in the last week of December 2022.

The Consortium of NLU will prepare the CLAT 2023 rank list considering the marks scored in the test. CLAT 2023 exam was held on December 18 for admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities(NLUs). Candidates can check the CLAT rank list by logging in through the official portal using their mobile number and password.

The UG CLAT examination was held for 150 marks and the CLAT PG was conducted for 120 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer, while for every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023, 0.25 marks will be deducted. About 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) will use the CLAT scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

