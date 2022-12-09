CLAT 2023: FAQs On Admit Card Download; Scribe Allotment

CLAT 2023 FAQs

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 18. The CLAT 2023 admit cards have already been issued but the Consortium has asked the candidates to fill admission preferences before downloading the CLAT admit card. Also, applicants requiring the facility to avail scribe have been asked to email the application form by December 15. CLAT is held for admission to UG and PG law programmes at 22 NLUs. The official website hosting the CLAT admit card 2023 is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

A Consortium statement said: “Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (“PwDs”) / Specially Abled Persons (“SAPs”)” dated November 24, 2022, (the “Guidelines”) please see Annexure-I for a list of Coordinators supervising Test Centres in various cities, and their contact details. PWDs/ SAPs who wish to avail the facility of a scribe are required to email the duly filled proformas (Appendices I, II, and III) as notified in the Guidelines to the Coordinator supervising the city in which they have been allotted a Test Centre by 5 pm on December 15, 2022.”

While the last date to update preferences for admission to NLUs is December 17 (11:59 pm). Candidates must fill a minimum of five preferences.

CLAT 2023: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is the official website to download CLAT 2022 admit card?

Answer: The official website to download CLAT admit card 2023 is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Question: What is the last date to submit application for scribe?

Answer: The last date to submit application for scribe is December 15.

Question: Can a candidate download CLAT 2022 admit card before filling admission preference?

Answer: No, a candidate cannot download CLAT 2022 admit card before filling NLU admission preference.

Question: Is there any limit to the number of preferences a candidate can fill during preference filling?

Answer: There is no outer limit to the number of preferences. Candidates must fill a minimum of five preferences.

Question: What is the last date to fill preference for admission to NLUs?

Answer: The last date to fill preference for admission to NLUs is December 17.