CLAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time, Documents Required To Carry

CLAT 2023 for UG, PG Law programmes to be held tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes tomorrow, December 18. Candidates about to appear in the national-level law entrance test must report at the examination centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. The CLAT UG, PG exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The candidates who will arrive later than 2:15 pm will not be permitted to the examination hall. The duration of CLAT 2023 is 120 minutes (two hours) and the exam will commence sharp at 2 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to leave their seats before 4 pm other than in case of medical issues. The invigilators will distribute sealed envelopes and announce instructions at 1:50 pm. Candidates are not allowed to write anything on the OMR response sheet/ question booklet after 4 pm.

CLAT 2023 Exam: Documents Required To Carry

CLAT 2023 admit card

A valid government ID proof (Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN Card, Ration Card/PDS Photo Card, Voter ID Card or Driving Licence)

PwDs/ SAPs should carry their original Disability Certificate to the Test Centre.

CLAT 2023 Exam: Items Allowed To Carry

Black or blue ballpoint pens

A transparent water bottle

A face mask (Candidate may be asked to take off the mask for checking)

An analogue watch

Bags or any other items will not be allowed inside the Test centre premises.

CLAT 2023 Exam: Documents To Be Retained By The Candidates After Test