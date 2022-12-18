CLAT 2023 Exam Today; Checklist For Law Aspirants, Admit Card Details
CLAT 2023 Exam: Candidates taking CLAT UG and CLAT PG exam today, December 18, will have to produce CLAT 2023 admit card and a valid photo ID card at the entrance of the exam centre.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, December 18, 2022. CLAT 2023 is being conducted for admissions to the five-year integrated undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at 22 NLUs and other participating law colleges. The CLAT 2023 exam timing is 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT will be conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and two Union Territories across the country.
Latest: Know your admission chances in NLUs by using CLAT 2023 College Predictor. Use Now
Don't Miss: CLAT Cut-offs - Previous year trends and expected cut-offs. Download EBook
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting BA/B.Com LLB Applications Click Here
Candidates taking the CLAT 2023 exam will have to report to the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the start of the law admission test. Applicants will not be allowed entry after 2:15 pm. Carrying the CLAT 2023 admit card and a valid photo ID card is mandatory. CLAT 2023 admit card link was made available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Candidates will have 120 minutes to complete the CLAT 2023 exam. Students will be required to stay seated and leave until the invigilator finishes counting the number of OMR sheets. Any student found cheating or talking will be disqualified, CLAT guidelines said.
CLAT 2023: Checklist For Stduents
- CLAT UG will be conducted for 150 marks
- CLAT PG will be held for 120 marks
- Marking wrong answers will result in negative marks of 0.25 marks
- The CLAT 2023 examination will be held in offline mode
CLAT 2023: Items Allowed Inside Exam Hall
- Black or blue ball pen
- CLAT admit card
- Any original photo ID proof issued by the Government
- Transparent water bottle
- Disability certificate for PWD candidates
CLAT 2023: Items Barred Inside Exam Hall
- Electronic and communication devices including mobile phones
- Any kind of watch, calculator, headphones
- Sheets of paper including blank sheets