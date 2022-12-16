CLAT 2023 Exam On Sunday; Key Points For Law Aspirants, Expert Tips

CLAT 2023 on December 18

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on Sunday, December 18, 2022. CLAT is a national-level entrance test held for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs in India. Apart from the 22 NLUs, many other law colleges in India consider CLAT scores for admission to their law programmes.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

CLAT UG will be conducted for 150 marks, while CLAT PG will be held for 120 marks. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The CLAT UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each.

Read More: CLAT 2023 Last Minute Expert Tips To Ace Law Admission Test

The question paper of CLAT 2022 UG will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. While the CLAT 2023 question paper will comprise questions on Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT 2023: Key Points For Candidates