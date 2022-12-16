  • Home
CLAT 2023 Exam On Sunday; Key Points For Law Aspirants, Expert Tips

CLAT 2023 Exam: CLAT 2022 will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The last date to fill admission preference for NLUs is tomorrow, December 17.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 8:11 pm IST

CLAT 2023 Exam On Sunday; Key Points For Law Aspirants, Expert Tips
CLAT 2023 on December 18
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on Sunday, December 18, 2022. CLAT is a national-level entrance test held for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs in India. Apart from the 22 NLUs, many other law colleges in India consider CLAT scores for admission to their law programmes.

CLAT UG will be conducted for 150 marks, while CLAT PG will be held for 120 marks. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The CLAT UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each.

The question paper of CLAT 2022 UG will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. While the CLAT 2023 question paper will comprise questions on Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT 2023: Key Points For Candidates

  • The CLAT 2023 examination will be held in offline mode

  • It is mandatory for the candidates to fill the admission preferences to the NLUs before downloading their CLAT 2023 admit card

  • Admission preferences can be submitted by December 17 (11:59 pm)

  • The CLAT 2023 admit card is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Candidates must fill a minimum of five preferences. There is no upper limit to the number of preferences that may be filled

Common Law Admission Test
