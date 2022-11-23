CLAT 2023 Exam Date On December 18; Question Paper Pattern, Syllabus

CLAT 2023 exam date on December 18

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 18, 2022. CLAT 2023 will be held in offline mode. The CLAT 2023 admit card will be made available to the candidates at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 admit card release date is not announced yet. While CLAT UG will be held for 150 marks, CLAT PG will be conducted for 120 marks. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

The CLAT UG 2023 question paper will focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. The UG CLAT 2023 will be held for a duration of two hours. The CLAT 2022 UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. The question paper of CLAT 2022 UG will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

The CLAT PG 2023 will include 120 objective-type questions carrying one mark each. The CLAT 2023 question paper will comprise questions on Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

As many as 22 national law universities will use the CLAT scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.