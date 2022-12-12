CLAT 2023: Do’s And Don’ts To Crack Law Entrance Exam At First Attempt

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 on December 18, 2022. The exam will be in offline mode for a duration of two hours. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 national law universities across the country.

The CLAT UG paper comprises questions from English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. And the CLAT PG paper comprises questions from Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

With only a few days left for the CLAT 2023 exam, candidates are putting a lot of effort to crack the exam and get a good score. Candidates must use their time wisely in order to succeed in the exam.

The CLAT exam preparation do’s and don’ts will work well if the candidates put in enough hard work, show perseverance, and do not get nervous.

CLAT 2022 Preparation Do’s And Don’ts

Practice sample papers to get an idea about the CLAT paper pattern. It will also help to improve time management. Attempt mock tests as it helps to understand the areas of strengths and weaknesses. It is also helpful in improving speed and accuracy. It is also important to revise the topics that the candidates have already learned rather than learn something new. Learning new topics at the last moment may hinder the preparation. Maintain a positive attitude and stay focused while studying. Candidates should not stress while preparing for the exam. For physical and mental fitness, five to six hours of sleep is required, especially three to four days before CLAT 2O23. Do not study the whole night before the exam.

