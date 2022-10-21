CLAT 2023: Details On UG, PG Question Paper Format

CLAT 2023 UG, PG exam pattern explained

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 application process is underway and will continue till November 13, 2022. Aspiring candidates can register for CLAT exam 2023 on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the CLAT 2023 examination on December 18. The entrance exam will be held in pen-paper mode and the duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes).

The Consortium of NLU will conduct the CLAT examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country. The Consortium of NLU has already issued two sample paper sets on its website for candidates’ practice and let them know about the CLAT syllabus and exam pattern. The third sample paper set will be issued by the Consortium in November 2022.

UG CLAT 2023 Question Paper Pattern

The UG CLAT 2023 question paper will consist of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ) from English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. The candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The Consortium of NLU has also released the weightage of questions expected from each subject in UG question paper.

Subjects Number of MCQs English Language 28-32 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

35-39 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper

Legal Reasoning 35-39 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper

Logical Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper

Quantitative Techniques

13-17 questions, or roughly 10 per cent of the paper

PG CLAT 2023 Question Paper Pattern

The CLAT PG question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which candidates will have to answer within 2 hours (120 minutes). Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The PG CLAT exam syllabus will include Constitutional Law, Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.