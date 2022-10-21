  • Home
CLAT 2023: Details On UG, PG Question Paper Format

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the CLAT 2023 examination on December 18.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 5:07 pm IST

CLAT 2023: Details On UG, PG Question Paper Format
CLAT 2023 UG, PG exam pattern explained
New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 application process is underway and will continue till November 13, 2022. Aspiring candidates can register for CLAT exam 2023 on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the CLAT 2023 examination on December 18. The entrance exam will be held in pen-paper mode and the duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes).

The Consortium of NLU will conduct the CLAT examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country. The Consortium of NLU has already issued two sample paper sets on its website for candidates’ practice and let them know about the CLAT syllabus and exam pattern. The third sample paper set will be issued by the Consortium in November 2022.

UG CLAT 2023 Question Paper Pattern

The UG CLAT 2023 question paper will consist of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ) from English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. The candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The Consortium of NLU has also released the weightage of questions expected from each subject in UG question paper.

SubjectsNumber of MCQs
English Language 28-32 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper
Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
35-39 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper
Legal Reasoning35-39 questions, or roughly 25 per cent of the paper
Logical Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 20 per cent of the paper
Quantitative Techniques
13-17 questions, or roughly 10 per cent of the paper

PG CLAT 2023 Question Paper Pattern

The CLAT PG question paper will consist of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which candidates will have to answer within 2 hours (120 minutes). Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The PG CLAT exam syllabus will include Constitutional Law, Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT application
