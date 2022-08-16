CLAT 2023: Check Syllabus, Question Paper Pattern For Undergraduate Admissions

As per the CLAT syllabus 2023, the UG CLAT exam will have a total of 150 multiple choice questions.

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is now accepting applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. As per the CLAT syllabus 2023, the UG CLAT exam will have a total of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ) from English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Each question of the CLAT UG 2023 exam will carry one mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The CLAT 2023 for undergraduate admissions will be for a duration of two hours. To be eligible for the CLAT UG 2023 exam, candidates from the General, Other Backward Caste (OBC), Person With Disability (PWD), Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) categories need to secure 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in Class 12. However, candidates from the Schedule Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need a minimum of 40 per cent marks or equivalent in Class 12.

The candidates can complete the CLAT 2023 registration through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the CLAT 2023 exam is November 13.

The CNLU will release different study materials on its official website for the candidates to prepare for the UG CLAT 2023 exam, including question paper guides, sample questions, model question papers, instructional materials, and exercises for each of the topics of the UG CLAT 2023.