CLAT 2023 Application To Start On August 8; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Explained

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities will start the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registrations from tomorrow, August 8. The CLAT application form 2023 will be available online on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 board examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the undergraduate programme in CLAT. To apply for postgraduate courses, candidates must have 50 per cent marks in graduation.

The CLAT 2023 information brochure and application dates will be made available on the official website shortly. CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country.

CLAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

For UG Programme

Candidates must have qualified Class 12 or an equivalent examination with minimum 45 percent marks. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST categories the minimum passing marks is 40 per cent.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear in CLAT.

For PG Programme

Candidates must possess an LLB Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST categories the minimum passing marks is 45 per cent.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to apply.

CLAT 2023 Syllabus

UG Exam Syllabus

The Consortium will conduct the CLAT 2023 examination in offline mode. The CLAT UG 2023 syllabus primarily includes English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. The CLAT UG question paper is designed to focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates.

PG Exam Syllabus

The CLAT 2023 PG entrance exam will held in offline mode. The PG syllabus will include Constitutional Law, Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT 2023 Question Paper Format

CLAT UG Paper Pattern

The CLAT question paper consists of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. The duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes). There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

CLAT PG Paper Pattern

The duration of CLAT PG examination is two hours (120 minutes). Candidates will have to answer 120 questions of 1 mark each. 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.