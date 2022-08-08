  • Home
CLAT 2023 Application Process Starts Today; Registration Steps

CLAT 2023 Application Form: Online applications for CLAT 2023 scheduled to be held on December 18 will remain open up to November 13 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 11:21 am IST

CLAT 2023 application starts today
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to open the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registrations today, August 8. Online applications for CLAT 2023 scheduled to be held on December 18 will remain open up to November 13 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT is conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes.

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category students.

CLAT 2023 Application Steps

  • The candidates are first required to register themselves at the CLAT 2023 website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id.
  • Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for validation.
  • Once the mobile number is validated, candidates can login using the registered mobile number and the password provided at the time of registration
  • In the next window, candidates will be required to fill the form carefully
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the CLAT 2023 application form

The name of the candidate and the parents shall be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the certificates, mark sheets, identity proof. Any change or alteration found may disqualify the candidature

The CLAT official website in a statement said: “Please note that once the application is submitted and paid, the candidate cannot change the program, category, and BPL field. Updates to application form will be not be entertained after the closure date.”

CLAT application
