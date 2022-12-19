CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge

CLAT 2023 exam provisional answer key objection link active till December 20

CLAT 2023 Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 provisional answer key. Candidates appeared in the CLAT 2023 exam can download the answer key through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of NLUs has also invited challenges against the CLAT answer key from candidates. The objection window link will be active till December 20 (9 am).

CLAT was held on December 18 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 127 examination centres, across 23 states and two Union Territories. Along with the CLAT UG, PG provisional answer key, the Consortium has also released the CLAT 2023 master question booklet. Candidates who have appeared for the all India level Law entrance test can file their objections, if any, by logging in through the official portal within the stipulated timeline. The examination authorities will not entertain any objection(s) received after December 20 (9 am).

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each objection. If the objection is found to be valid and sustained, the said fee will be refunded to the candidate. The Consortium has instructed students to tally question numbers from their own question booklet with the master question booklet before raising the objection. "If candidates raise objections using question numbers from their own question booklet and such question number does not match with the master question booklet, the CLAT Consortium will not respond to such an objection," reads a statement in the official release.

CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Raise Challenge

Step 1: Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the CLAT 2023 section and click on the ‘Submit Objections’ link

Step 3: Select the type of objection and enter the objection details

Step 4: Submit the objection and pay the fee

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for further reference.