CLAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Download

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card will be issued on Tuesday, December 6. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the CLAT 2023 hall ticket on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can download admit card using log-in credentials- application number and password.

The candidates who will appear for CLAT 2023 on December 18 need to carry hall ticket at the exam centre, as without it they will not be allowed to appear in exam. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Full Schedule Released; Check Dates

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the admit card link Enter application number, password CLAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CLAT UG paper will comprise of 150 multiple-choice questions while PG paper will contain 120 objective-type questions.

Following the exam, NLU Consortium will release the provisional answer key on the same day, December 18, the final answer key will be out on December 26. The CLAT 2023 result, rank card will be out by December-end.

For any issue in the CLAT 2023 hall ticket, they can email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call at 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).