  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2023 Admit Card Today, How To Download At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Admit Card Today, How To Download At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: CLAT admit card will be released today. Download hall ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in using application number and password

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 8:44 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Download
CLAT 2023: Preparation Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
CLAT May Not Select Law Students With Right Ethos, Says CJI At First Session Of International Law University
CLAT 2023: Know When Students Can Fill Admission Preference To NLUs
CLAT 2023 Full Schedule Released; Check Dates
CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On December 6, How To Download
CLAT 2023 Admit Card Today, How To Download At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18
Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will issue the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card today, December 6. The candidates who will appear for CLAT 2023 on December 18 can download the hall ticket from the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in using log-in credentials- application number and password.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now
Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

To download the CLAT 2023 admit card, candidates need to click on the admit card link on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Use application number, password. CLAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen. Download hall ticket, and take a print out for further reference. The CLAT hall ticket will contain details of candidate's name, personal details, exam centre, city details, other relevant information. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Full Schedule Here

The UG paper of CLAT will comprise of 150 multiple-choice questions while PG paper will contain 120 objective-type questions.

The CLAT 2023 provisional answer key will be released on the same day, December 18, the final answer key will be out on December 26. The CLAT 2023 result, rank card will be out by December-end. CLAT is being conducted for admissions to 22 National Law Universities (NLU) in India.

Click here for more Education News
Common Law Admission Test CLAT Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 1,700 Candidates Secure Admission Against CSAS Spot Round 2 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 1,700 Candidates Secure Admission Against CSAS Spot Round 2 Allocation
IIT Kanpur Placements 2022-23: 682 Total Job Offers Made, 33 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore
IIT Kanpur Placements 2022-23: 682 Total Job Offers Made, 33 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
Norms Violation In Distance Learning Courses: Delhi Court Discharges Former Vice-Chancellors Of IGNOU, PTU
Norms Violation In Distance Learning Courses: Delhi Court Discharges Former Vice-Chancellors Of IGNOU, PTU
Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Check Dates
Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Check Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................