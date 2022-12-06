CLAT 2023 Admit Card Today, How To Download At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360 CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will issue the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) admit card today, December 6. The candidates who will appear for CLAT 2023 on December 18 can download the hall ticket from the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in using log-in credentials- application number and password.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now

Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

To download the CLAT 2023 admit card, candidates need to click on the admit card link on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Use application number, password. CLAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen. Download hall ticket, and take a print out for further reference. The CLAT hall ticket will contain details of candidate's name, personal details, exam centre, city details, other relevant information. ALSO READ | CLAT 2023 Full Schedule Here

The UG paper of CLAT will comprise of 150 multiple-choice questions while PG paper will contain 120 objective-type questions.

The CLAT 2023 provisional answer key will be released on the same day, December 18, the final answer key will be out on December 26. The CLAT 2023 result, rank card will be out by December-end. CLAT is being conducted for admissions to 22 National Law Universities (NLU) in India.