CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On December 6, How To Download

CLAT 2023 admit card will be released on December 6, download hall ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 2:50 pm IST

Download CLAT 2023 hall ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) on Tuesday, December 6. The CLAT 2023 hall ticket will be available on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in, candidates can download admit card using log-in credentials- application number and password.

CLAT 2023 is scheduled be held on December 18 in offline mode. The UG paper will comprise of 150 multiple-choice questions while PG paper will contain 120 objective-type questions.

To download the CLAT 2023 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on the hall ticket link and enter the application number and password. CLAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | CLAT 2024 To Be Held In December; Details Here

The NLU consortium has also released the schedule for CLAT 2023. As per the schedule, the provisional answer key will be released on December 18 and final answer key on December 24. The CLAT 2023 result will be released in the last week of December. READ MORE | 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023

If the candidates found any discrepancy in the CLAT 2023 hall ticket, they can email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call at 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

