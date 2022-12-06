CLAT 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2023 Admit Card

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 admit card today, December 6. Candidates can check and download the CLAT admit card 2023 through the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To access the admit card one needs to key in their application number and password.

It is mandatory for the candidates to fill in their admission preferences to the NLUs before downloading their admit card for the CLAT 2023. Candidates need to fill in a minimum of five preferences. The admission preferences filling window will be closed on December 17, 2022.

The CLAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam need to carry the CLAT admit card to the exam hall. Along with the admit card candidates also need to have a valid ID proof. The CLAT admit card includes the name of the candidate, personal details, exam timings, address, exam day guidelines and other details.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: To download the CLAT 2023 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the hall ticket link and enter the necessary credentials- application number and password.

Step 3: The CLAT admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a printout to carry along on the exam day.