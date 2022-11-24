CLAT 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Out Next Week: CLAT Consortium

Image credit: shutterstock.com CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) next week. As per the official communication received from CLAT Consortium, the CLAT 2023 hall ticket is likely to be released by the first week of December. The candidates appearing for CLAT 2023 can expect the hall ticket by December 4.

The CLAT 2023 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the CLAT 2023 exam hall ticket using log-in credentials- application number and password. The hall ticket will have details of exam center, roll number, subject code and reporting time. ALSO READ | CLAT 2024 To Be Held In December; Details Here

CLAT 2023 Hall Ticket: How To Download At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT 2023 admit card link

Use your application number and password

CLAT 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download CLAT 2023 admit card, and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | CLAT 2023 Exam Date On December 18; Question Paper Pattern, Syllabus

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022 in offline mode. The CLAT 2022 UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions while CLAT PG 2023 paper will have 120 objective-type questions carrying one mark each.

In case of any discrepancy in the CLAT 2023 admit card, candidates can email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call at 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).