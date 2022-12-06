CLAT 2023 Admit Card At 6 PM Today; Fill Admission Preference To NLUs Before Downloading Hall Ticket

CLAT admit card release time is 6 pm today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will issue the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card today, December 6 at 6 pm. The Consortium however has asked the candidates to fill the admission preferences to the 22 participating NLUs before downloading the CLAT 2023 admit card. CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18 for admission to UG and PG law programmes at 22 NLUs. The consortiumofnlus.ac.in will make the CLAT 2023 admit card available.

“It is mandatory for the candidates to fill their admission preferences to the NLUs before downloading their Admit Card for the CLAT 2023,” an official statement said.

The last date to update preferences for admission to NLUs is December 17 (11:59 pm). Candidates must fill a minimum of five preferences. There is no outer limit to the number of preferences that may be filled. Candidates will be considered for admission only to the NLUs filled by them in their preference form, the official statement added.

However, the Consortium in the statement said: “Before filling the preference form for admission to NLUs, candidates must check the respective NLU’s brochure to confirm that they are eligible to apply for admission to the programme that they are filling in their preference list.”

CLAT 2023 is set to be conducted in offline mode. The CLAT 2023 exam time is two hours. The CLAT UG 2023 question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each, CLAT PG will have 120 objective-type questions. For every wrong answer marked in CLAT 2023 UG and PG papers, 0.25 marks will be cut.

The Consortium will issue the provisional answer key after the competition of the test on December 18. Candidates can raise objections against the CLAT 2023 answer key on December 19. CLAT 2023 final answer key will be made available on December 24, while the CLAT 2023 rank list for UG and PG programmes will be announced on the last week of December 2022.