CLAT 2023: 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023

CLAT 2023: Participating NLUs List

CLAT 2023: The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 is underway and will be continued till November 13. Aspiring candidates can register for the all-India Law entrance exam through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the CLAT 2023 examination for admission to five-year integrated BA-LLB, LLB and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs. The NLU Delhi is intaking candidates through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, this year.

The admission of law aspirants in National Law Universities (NLUs) depends upon the CLAT score, UG and PG seats. Some of the private colleges and universities across the country also accept CLAT scores for admission. CLAT 2023 examination is scheduled to conduct on December 18, 2023. Candidates can check the list of participating NLUs provided here.

CLAT 2023: List Of Participating NLUs