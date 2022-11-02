CLAT 2023: 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023
The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 is underway, candidates can register at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2023: The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 is underway and will be continued till November 13. Aspiring candidates can register for the all-India Law entrance exam through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the CLAT 2023 examination for admission to five-year integrated BA-LLB, LLB and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs. The NLU Delhi is intaking candidates through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, this year.
Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now
Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here
The admission of law aspirants in National Law Universities (NLUs) depends upon the CLAT score, UG and PG seats. Some of the private colleges and universities across the country also accept CLAT scores for admission. CLAT 2023 examination is scheduled to conduct on December 18, 2023. Candidates can check the list of participating NLUs provided here.
CLAT 2023: List Of Participating NLUs
- National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
- The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata
- National Law University, Jodhpur
- Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar
- Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala
- National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi
- National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi
- Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam
- Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai
- Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Aurangabad
- Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur
- National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad
- National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal
- Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur
- Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow
- Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna
- National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack
- National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam
- The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli
- Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur
- Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla
- Dr. B R Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonipat, Haryana