  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2023: 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023

CLAT 2023: 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023

The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 is underway, candidates can register at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 2:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2024 To Be Held In December; Details Here
CLAT 2023 Preparation Webinar Today; Register For Live Session At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2023: Registration To End Soon; Official Sample Papers, Syllabus
CLAT 2023: Details On UG, PG Question Paper Format
CLAT 2023: Check Syllabus, Question Paper Pattern For Undergraduate Admissions
CLAT 2023 Registration Process Open; Application Schedule, Direct Link Here
CLAT 2023: 22 NLUs To Use CLAT Scores For Admission; NLU Delhi To Admit Through AILET 2023
CLAT 2023: Participating NLUs List

CLAT 2023: The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 is underway and will be continued till November 13. Aspiring candidates can register for the all-India Law entrance exam through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the CLAT 2023 examination for admission to five-year integrated BA-LLB, LLB and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs. The NLU Delhi is intaking candidates through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, this year.

Latest: CLAT Previous Year Question/Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CLAT 2023 Preparation: Tips by Expert. Check Now | Top Legal Maxims. Check Now
Latest: Top Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT 2022 Score, Click here

The admission of law aspirants in National Law Universities (NLUs) depends upon the CLAT score, UG and PG seats. Some of the private colleges and universities across the country also accept CLAT scores for admission. CLAT 2023 examination is scheduled to conduct on December 18, 2023. Candidates can check the list of participating NLUs provided here.

CLAT 2023: List Of Participating NLUs

  1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
  2. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata
  3. National Law University, Jodhpur
  4. Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar
  5. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala
  6. National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi
  7. National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi
  8. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam
  9. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai
  10. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Aurangabad
  11. Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur
  12. National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad
  13. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal
  14. Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur
  15. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow
  16. Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna
  17. National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack
  18. National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam
  19. The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli
  20. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur
  21. Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla
  22. Dr. B R Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonipat, Haryana
Click here for more Education News
National Law University (NLU) CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IP University’s New Campus To Provide 2,400 Students With World-Class Higher Education: Manish Sisodia
IP University’s New Campus To Provide 2,400 Students With World-Class Higher Education: Manish Sisodia
IIM Ahmedabad’s First Cluster Of Summer Placement Over For PGP 2024 Batch; Around 60 Firms Participated
IIM Ahmedabad’s First Cluster Of Summer Placement Over For PGP 2024 Batch; Around 60 Firms Participated
IIT Kanpur's eMasters Programme In Cyber Security: Last Date To Apply Is November 12
IIT Kanpur's eMasters Programme In Cyber Security: Last Date To Apply Is November 12
CAT 2022: List Of B-Schools Accepting CAT Scores Other Than IIMs
CAT 2022: List Of B-Schools Accepting CAT Scores Other Than IIMs
First Day Of College: Delhi University UG 1st Semester Students Excited About New Journey
First Day Of College: Delhi University UG 1st Semester Students Excited About New Journey
.......................... Advertisement ..........................