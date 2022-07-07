CLAT 2022 Second Allotment List Out; Direct Link To Check, Guidelines For Candidates

CLAT 2022 second merit list out

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has issued the second seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, July 7. CLAT 2022 qualified candidates who registered for the counseling can check the second allotment list by logging into the registered accounts on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Aspirants who have been allotted seats in the second provisional list will now have to complete the admission process by July 9, 2022.

The law aspirants who accept the seat or apply for the upgrade will have to upload their documents by logging into the CLAT registration portal. Candidates need to contact the allotted university for information about the documents required for admission.

A CLAT statement said: “Newly allotted candidates opting for revise are also required to make the payment of requisite fee to the allotted university and upload documents on the website of consortium. Only candidates who have paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of Consortium will be considered for revise option. A candidate who has been allotted a seat and has not paid the fee, or not uploaded the documents shall not be eligible for admission and revise option.”

CLAT 2022 Second Seat Allotment: How To Check

Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login using registered mobile number and password.

Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted.

CLAT 2022 Seat Allotment List: Direct Link; Guidelines