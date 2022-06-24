  • Home
CLAT 2022 Result Likely Today; Official Website, How To Check

CLAT 2022 Result: To access the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates will need to enter their registered mobile number and password.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 4:18 pm IST

CLAT 2022 Result Likely Today; Official Website, How To Check
CLAT 2022 result soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities is likely to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result today, June 24. The CLAT result will be declared in the form of scorecard. Once announced, the result of CLAT 2022 will be available on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To access the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates will need to enter their registered mobile number and password.

The CLAT entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes was held on June 19 in 131 examination centres. The final answer key of CLAT 2022 was released on June 23.

CLAT 2022 Result: Website

  • consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022 Result" link.
  • Enter your registered mobile number and password.
  • Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools.

Common Law Admission Test CLAT result
