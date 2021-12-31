CLAT 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; 5 Things To Know Before Applying
CLAT 2022: Registration for CLAT 2022 will begin tomorrow, January 1, 2022, at 2 pm, and end on March 31. Candidates can apply for the exam at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022, the national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Law programmes at the NLUs, on May 8 and in December. Registration for CLAT 2022 will begin tomorrow, January 1, 2022, at 2 pm, and end on March 31. Candidates can apply for the exam at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Before applying, candidates should download the information bulletin and read eligibility criteria and other relevant points.
Here are five things to know before applying for CLAT 2021
In a first, the CLAT test will be conducted twice in 2022. The first session is scheduled for May 8 and the second session will take place in December 2022. The consortium has also decided to reduce the counselling fee of CLAT. For general category students, the revised fee will be Rs 30,000. Earlier, the fee was Rs 50,000. For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs 20,000.
Eligibility: For CLAT UG, candidates with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC, ST candidates) or equivalent grade in Class 12 exam are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam in March or April, 2021, can also apply, provided they produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission. For CLAT PG, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST) or its equivalent grade.
The CLAT UG paper for law has five sections- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. In each section, there will be four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple choice questions.
CLAT 2022 UG paper will have 150 questions to be answered in two hours. There will be 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions of 25 marks each. The syllabus of CLAT UG includes Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.
Twenty two NLUs use the exam for admission to UG, PG programmes. Here is the complete list.