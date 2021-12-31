CLAT 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; 5 Things To Know Before Applying

Image credit: Shutterstock Here are five things to know before applying for CLAT 2021 (representational)

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022, the national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Law programmes at the NLUs, on May 8 and in December. Registration for CLAT 2022 will begin tomorrow, January 1, 2022, at 2 pm, and end on March 31. Candidates can apply for the exam at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Before applying, candidates should download the information bulletin and read eligibility criteria and other relevant points.

Recommended: Click Here for Free CLAT Sample Papers. | Recommended: Click Here to Know How to Crack CLAT without Coaching.

Here are five things to know before applying for CLAT 2021