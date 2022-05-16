  • Home
CLAT 2022 Preparation Tips And Tricks: How To Prepare For Law Admission Test In One Month

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of NLUs will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2022 on June 19. Here are some tricks that, if followed properly, would help you get a very good score in CLAT 2022.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 16, 2022 1:00 pm IST

CLAT 2022 will be held on June 19
Image credit: Shutterstock

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities is slated to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on June 19. The law entrance test will be conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. With just a month left for the CLAT 2022 exam, candidates might be wondering whether there are any special tips and tricks to help them ace CLAT 2022. The answer to this is that there are no shortcuts to success, but we do have some tricks that, if followed properly, would help you get a very good score in CLAT exam.

One thing we can all agree with about the Common Law Admission Test is that it is amongst the most, if not the most, difficult law entrance exams in India. The CLAT exam preparation tips will work well if the candidates put in enough hard work, show perseverance, and do not get bogged down.

According to Abhishek Patil, CEO and Co-Founder, Oliveboard and Skholar, the demand of the CLAT preparation cycle is five-pronged, namely dedication, determination, focus, endurance and persistence.

"CLAT is an exam which requires perfection in terms of accuracy, precision and time management. And as the saying goes- Success isn’t something that just happens – success is learned, success is practiced. If we are to break down the structure of the CLAT paper, the sections on "Logical Reasoning" and "Quantitative Ability" demand a lot of work and application over time. The key to optimum right responses is consistent practice combined with increased precision and efficiency," Abhishek Patil said.

"Further, in sections like Language and GK, you will be more comfortable with any and all sorts of questions that can be asked from any domain within the section if you practice as many questions as possible from as many standard sources as possible," he said.

CLAT 2022: Tips To Get Good Score

  1. Remain focused and maintain a positive attitude while studying.
  2. Develop speed by solving sample papers and mock tests of CLAT.
  3. Speed and accuracy will be the key to success in CLAT.
  4. Practice sample papers that will give a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help one improve time management. Solve the Previous year's CLAT papers for understanding the level of questions asked.
  5. Remember it is the quality of time spent and not the quantity alone. Hence, take short breaks of five to ten minutes after every one or two hours of serious study. Relax completely at the time of taking a break.
  6. Practice meditation to develop inner calm, poise, confidence, and power of concentration. These matter a lot and will help one on the day of examination.
  7. Don’t get overstressed. Five to six hours of sleep every night is a must, especially three-four days before CLAT 2O22 for physical and mental fitness. Relaxation exercises may help to regain freshness. Avoid over-sleeping during the day.
  8. If one has the right attitude required towards preparation for the CLAT, then even an average student can crack it.
