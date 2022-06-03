CLAT 2022 Preparation: Exam Tips, Do’s And Don’ts

CLAT 2022 exam tips and tricks

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2022. The Consortium of National Law Universities, which administers CLAT will conduct the exam in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 national law universities across the country.

Saying CLAT is one of the most difficult law entrance exams in India, MK Yadav, CMD, AI Testified (Incubated at IIT Kanpur) said: “Candidates must use time wisely if they are to succeed, and with little time left, it should be obligatory for them to take many online mock exams for greater practice and analysis of each topic.”

Mr Yadav also have shared some exam tips and tricks to ace CLAT 2022. “If you only have a short amount of time to prepare for CLAT 2022, you should concentrate on reviewing the material you’ve already learned rather than learning new material,” he said.

English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude are all part of the CLAT syllabus. Candidates must have a solid preparation strategy and make the cut and enter the merit list of NLUs, the CMD added.

The CLAT 2022 admit card will be made available to the candidates soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. As soon as the CLAT 2022 hall tickets are issued, candidates can login into their accounts and download the admit cards.

CLAT 2022 Exam Tips And Tricks

Sharing CLAT exam day tips, the expert said: “There should be a well-designed strategy to attempt the paper. Never go for three of the lengthiest section together.” It has been advised to pick one smaller section in between. “Still you have time, try different permutation and combination and whatever suits you follow the same in exam. For example you may follow this sequence- English, Gk, legal, quant and logical,” Mr Yadav said. These are some of tips to score well in CLAT 2022 -

Once candidates get the CLAT question paper, they should spend five to 10 minutes in evaluating the paper

Practice mock tests to get a better concept of the question pattern and to help with time management. Solve previous year’s CLAT papers to get a sense of the difficulty of the questions.

As there is negative marking, the emphasis should not only be on speed but on accuracy as well. Both are equally important in cracking the paper.

Selective study is an essential way to crack any competitive exam. Focus should be on those areas that the students have been preparing for long in the last month and not on those that cannot be prepared thoroughly in those last days.

Focus on topics like important legal events, historical events, arts and culture, news on historical events and contemporary developments

Don’t overwork yourself. For physical and mental fitness, five to six hours of sleep every night is required, especially three to four days before CLAT 2O22 exam date. Relaxation techniques can help you feel more energised. Avoid sleeping too much during the day.

CLAT 2022 Preparation: Do’s and Don’ts

Do’s

Encircle the answers in the OMR sheet properly

Spend 10 minutes in reading the entire paper once you get it

Keep last 10 minutes for revision

Reach the exam hall on time

Carefully read through the instructions on the paper

Wherever you get stuck, take a deep breath and a short pause and start fresh.

Stay Confident

Don’ts