CLAT 2022: Law Entrance Exam Date Revised To June 19; Registration Deadline Extended

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities has revised the exam date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The law entrance examination that was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8, will now be conducted on June 19, 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule for CLAT on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Along with the postponement of the exam, the registration process for the CLAT 2022 has also been extended. The last date to apply for the law entrance test till May 9, 2022.

CLAT 2022 for both UG and PG programmes will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on June 19, 2022.

CLAT 2022: Eligibility

For UG CLAT, candidates with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC, ST candidates) or equivalent grade in Class 12 exam are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam in March or April, 2022, are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2022. However, they will be required to produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they will lose their right to be considered for admission.

For CLAT PG, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. In case of candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the required mark is 45 per cent. There is no upper age limit to appear in CLAT 2022.

CLAT UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The CLAT UG paper for law has five sections- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam is two hours.

CLAT UG 2022: Syllabus

CLAT 2022 UG paper will have 150 questions. There will be 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks. The syllabus of CLAT UG include Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official site of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password Now, login with your credentials Enter the necessary details in the application form Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking Once done, click on the submit button Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

